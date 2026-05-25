2026 NCAA baseball tournament: Bracket set, regionals begin May 29

The 64-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I baseball championship was officially released on Monday, May 25.

This sets the stage for a three-week journey to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

UCLA has been awarded the No. 1 overall seed since it occupied the top spot throughout the season. Georgia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and Florida complete the list of the top eight national seeds.

Regional tournaments kick off on Friday, May 29, at sixteen locations across the country. The double elimination rounds of regional tournaments continue till Monday, June 1, and then move forward to the best-of-three super regional games from June 5 to 8.

The event is hosted by the SEC with seven schools welcoming regionals, including Georgia, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi State, and Alabama.

Three regionals, i.e., UCLA, Oregon, and Nebraska, are hosted by the Big Ten, while the ACC also hosts three (Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Florida State).

Notably, Kansas is hosting a regional for the first time in program history, and Southern Miss stands as the only non-power four host.

The LSU Tigers will take the field as the defending champions after sweeping the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the finals for 2025.

With this victory, LSU earned its eighth national championship, while Jay Johnson became the quickest coach to win two championships at one university in college baseball history.

The championship series starts on Saturday, June 20, on ESPN, with Game 2 scheduled for ABC on Sunday, 21.