Frances Tiafoe speaks out: Is American men's tennis in trouble as French Open begins?

It’s been two decades now since an American has brought a major singles title back home.

The current list of players is still looking for the big win, with Frances Tiafoe being the one fans have been pinning hopes on.

He is ranked 21st in the world, yet he enjoyed his closing run at Roland Garros last year by finishing in the quarter-finals.

He is not the one who came close to the finishing line, several others have also been unable to end the twenty-year drought.

In a recent media appearance, just before the tournament kicked off, Tiafoe speaks his mind.

He said, “It’s been nice for a long time. I think we’ve been killing. It’s a matter of we just have some guys. It’s just top heavy, man.”

Tiafoe sounds off on American tennis, adding, “We’ you know, they’re gatekeeping hard. I mean, I think, you know, Fritz has been top ten for a bunch of years.

“Ben’s cracked in there. He’s kind of solidified himself being a top ten guy. I mean, I’ve been top 20 majority of years the last four years. Tommy as well. He’s been flirting in and out, so.”

Tiafoe explains, “We got Korda, I mean, you know, if he’s healthy, you know, he’s always, again, top 20.

“But it’s his manner of just putting these weeks together, and trying to do the ultimate goal, and one of us try to win, and this type of event.”

“You know, Ben won 1000, you know, Fritz won 1000, you know, I’ve been final of a 1000, so we’re all flirting with the top of the game. We just got to kind of get over the line,” Tiafoe concluded.

Andy Roddick remains the last man standing who won the US Open title back in 2003, almost two decades ago.

This time at French Open, only Shelton will be the top-seeded American who kicks off his campaign on the clay court.