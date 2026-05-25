Final Social Security payment to arrive May 27: See who’s eligible



Millions of beneficiaries are set to receive the last cheque of Social Security payments this week.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to issue cheques and direct deposits on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Approximately 70 million Americans are eligible, including individuals who are retirees (who began receiving benefits after May 1996), disability recipients (SSDI), and survivor beneficiaries. These individuals must have been born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Those whose birth dates were earlier this month have received their payments.

Benefit amounts vary significantly. According to the SSA schedule, a worker retiring at full retirement age in 2026 can receive about $4,152 per month.

Those who waited until the age of 70 to claim their benefits could receive amounts up to 4,152 per month. For those who waited until the age of 70 to claim their benefits, they could receive amounts up to 5,18 per month. This compares to an average of $2,026.41 per month for retired individuals in April 2026.

For June 2026, the SSA has confirmed the following payment dates:

June 3: Payments for those collecting SSI and pre-May 1997 retirees



June 10: Birth dates between the 1st and 10th



June 17: Birth dates between the 11th and 20th



June 244: Birth dates between the 21st and 31st



Beneficiaries can contact us within three business days if they have not received their payment by May 27.