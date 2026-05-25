Anthropic co-founder calls for ‘religious' oversight of AI: Inside Vatican's unusual alliance with tech giant

Anthropic co-founder calls for ‘religious’ oversight of AI: Inside Vatican’s unusual alliance with AI industry

Anthropic co-founder has called for “religious” oversight over artificial intelligence, describing such scrutiny as essential.

Chris Olah made the remarks while addressing Pope Leo’s first AI encyclical on Monday, adding, “AI replacing human labour at large scale remains a real possibility.”

The Canadian computer scientist added that AI labs often operate within systems of incentives and constraints, which can sometimes hinder efforts to do the right thing.

The tech entrepreneur said, “Supporting the individuals who get replaced by AI will be a moral imperative of historic proportions.”

Olah’s remarks have raised concerns about the lack of independent oversight beyond the tech companies, on the most advanced form technology in the modern era.

His presence marks the first such interaction between an AI executive, in the leading position of one of the biggest AI companies in the world, and the Catholic Church.

According to Reuters, the Vatican is placing itself as a moral voice on the implications of AI.

Answering a question about why he was the only big tech leader at the event, he said it was ultimately the Church’s decision while noting that he has engaged with 15 different religions about AI while working on making the advanced systems.

This is not the first time that Anthropic has shown its moral compass to the world as previously the U.S.-based tech giant clashed with the Pentagon over setting guardrails over the use of its technology by the Department of War.