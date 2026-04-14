Megan Thee Stallion reviews new 'One Piece' collab: 'Am I finna be Luffy?'

Megan Thee Stallion reviews new Popeyes x One Piece collab

Megan Thee Stallion is sitting down for a feast that would make Monkey D. Luffy jealous.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to her Instagram to share a live review of the viral new Popeyes x One Piece collab, which launched on Monday, April 13. Donning Luffy’s signature straw hat, a “starving” Megan declared One Piece as her “favourite anime ever” before digging in.

The menu items include a Luffy Bento Box (two pieces of Popeyes Signature chicken and mac and cheese), Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade (inspired by the devil fruit that gave Luffy his super-elastic powers), Chopper’s Cupcake, and a Luffy Bento Bundle which includes all of the above.

The limited-edition menu items are available in a select few Popeye locations across US and Canada. Megan was among the lucky first 200 customers who received a free collectible bento box — a treasure chest filled with goodies, including stickers and t-shirts — upon ordering the Luffy Bento Bundle.

Megan kicked things off with the Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, which she described as “really good” with a hint of berry and bubble-gum, but she was unable to put her finger on the exact flavour.

Next up was the Chopper Cupcake, which, per Megan, “If you like strawberry cake with strawberry icing, you’re definitely going to like.”

As for the mac and cheese and Popeyes Signature Chicken, Megan was too stunned to speak.