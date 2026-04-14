Porsha Williams shares crucial advice for new ‘Real Housewives'

Porsha Williams is reminding the next generation of Housewives that authenticity is the key to survival.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star urged newcomers to stay consistent in how they present themselves on the show.

“I would just say stand 10 toes down on what you’re saying. All that switching, back and forth, or you play one way with these girls and another way with that [one]. Just be who you are across the board,” Williams said.

With ten seasons under her belt since joining RHOA in 2012, Williams has become a fan favorite, known for her “Frick and Frack” friendship with Phaedra Parks, her family milestones, and her headline-making storylines.

Beyond Atlanta, she’s starred in spin-offs like Porsha’s Having a Baby and Porsha’s Family Matters, and recently competed on Peacock’s The Traitors and Fox’s Stars on Mars.

Her advice came as the franchise continues to evolve with new cast members and shifting dynamics.

For Williams, the message is simple: stand firm, stay authentic, and let the drama unfold around you.