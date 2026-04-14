Duchess Sophie’s electric blue look wins praise at Chelsea Veterans Centre

Duchess Sophie made a polished style statement in electric blue as she stepped out for the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Veterans Centre at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Sophie's appearance quickly earned praise from watchers online, with many calling it one of her standout looks to date.

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a vibrant silk twill Gabriela Hearst Phelan maxi shirtdress for the occasion she has worn before at Radley College’s new music school opening.

Inside the new veterans centre, the Duchess met residents and toured the facilities, which are designed to offer former service personnel a welcoming space to socialise, stay active and build community.

The centre itself forms part of ongoing efforts to support retired service members, providing a modern hub within the historic Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Fans on royal fashion pages were quick to applaud the look, with one calling it “one of her best,” while others praised the outfit’s colour.