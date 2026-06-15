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Yungblud marks end of North American 'Idols' tour with emotional message

The Grammy-winning rockstar promises he'll 'be back soon' as he wraps up his 2026 North American tour
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Yungblud notes something truly special is happening here as he thanks fans for their support
Yungblud notes 'something truly special is happening here' as he thanks fans for their support

Yungblud is taking a moment to reflect after a major milestone.

On Saturday, June 13, the English rockstar wrapped up his 2026 North American Tour — which was an extension of his Idols World Tour. To mark the occasion, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, shared a series of photos from the six-week run alongside a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram.

“The end. 6 weeks across the USA and canada,” the Grammy-winner began in the caption. “The best tour of our f***ing lives. You sold it out in a minute and the wild undercurrent of energy in this country fills me with life. The noise, the long drives, the tarmac, the deserts, the sun, the snow, the dream venues but most importantly the people.”

Yungblud went on to celebrate the diverse community that has formed around his music.

“We have felt so much love in these venues,” he continued. “To see what this community is becoming across generations and cultures all together in the name of love and rock music has blown me the f**k away. To look into your eyes every night is something I will never take for granted. Something truly special is happening here and i cannot thank you enough. I will be back soon. Thank you America.”

The North American trek kicked off on May 1 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and included stops in Toronto, Portland, Las Vegas and New York before concluding in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour supported Yungblud’s 2025 album, Idols.

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