MGK welcomed Casie with Canon in July 2009

Machine Gun Kelly took a pause during a recent concert to celebrate two of the most important women in his life: his daughter, Casie, and her mother, Emma Cannon.

The rapper-rocker is currently on the Lost Americana tour with Wiz Khalifa. During a stop at Pittsburgh’s The Pavilion on June 10, both Casie, 16, and Cannon were in attendance.

After performing his song play this when i’m gone, MGK addressed his daughter directly. “Hey princess, I love you. I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the woman that you’re becoming.”

He then turned to the crowd and reflected on what fatherhood means to him.

“Hey Pittsburgh, that child right there is the best thing that ever happened to me. That’s the proudest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. None of this means anything without that girl right there. I’ve been blessed up, feel love, and be loved. The man you just saw in these last three minutes, that’s the real me, that’s the best version of me.”

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also praised Cannon for the role she played in raising their daughter.

“And to her mother, what you had to sacrifice to raise that child, you’re a f***ing queen and i love you to death. You’re the real mvp.”

MGK welcomed Casie with Cannon in July 2009 and has often credited his daughter with changing his life, including inspiring his sobriety journey. He is also a father to Saga, whom he welcomed with ex-fiancée Megan Fox in March 2027.