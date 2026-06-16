Zohran Mamdani hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date

New York City's mayor has all but confirmed what Swifties across the world have been eagerly waiting to hear, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married in the Big Apple this summer.

Zohran Mamdani let the cat out of the bag on 15 June while speaking to reporters about the city's preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Reeling off a list of major events all landing around the same time, he said: "We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

It's the closest thing to an official confirmation the public has had so far.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have spoken publicly about their wedding plans, but rumours have been circling for weeks that the ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden over the weekend of 3 July.

As for Mamdani, a self-confessed Swiftie, don't expect to spot him in the front row.

The 34-year-old mayor confirmed he won't be attending, quipping that he'll mark the occasion by listening to Only the Young at home instead. "I wish them a lovely wedding," he said warmly.