Joe Alwyn, ‘Love Story’ Sarah Pidgeon fuel romance rumours with new PDA

Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon appear to be writing their own love story, after the pair were spotted enjoying a very affectionate date night in Brooklyn on Saturday, 13 June.

Photos published by Page Six showed the Hamnet actor, 35, and Love Story actress, 29, kissing and snuggling up to each other over drinks, with Pidgeon's arm wrapped around Alwyn as they laughed their way through the streets of the city.

The outing lasted several hours, according to the outlet.

Pidgeon wore a white tank top, jeans and ballet flats, while Alwyn kept things casual in a black T-shirt, light-wash jeans and trainers.

It was not their first Brooklyn outing together.

The pair had already sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in the Fort Greene neighbourhood the week before, making Saturday's appearance the second time in quick succession that they have been seen in each other's company.

Alwyn is perhaps best known outside of his acting career for his six-and-a-half-year relationship with Taylor Swift, which ended in 2023.

Alwyn addressed the end of the relationship in a 2024 interview with the London Times, speaking with evident care about the experience.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," he said.

Swift has since moved on with Travis Kelce, to whom she got engaged in August 2025 and is expected to marry this summer.

Alwyn, characteristically private, appears to be quietly moving forward too, and if Saturday's photos are anything to go by, things with Pidgeon are looking promising.

Neither has commented publicly on the relationship.