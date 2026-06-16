‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum' casts Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, joining one of the most anticipated fantasy films in years.

The actress will play Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm described as a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil, played by Lee Pace.

The film is directed by Andy Serkis, who will also reprise his iconic role as Gollum.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema will release the film worldwide on 17 December 2027.

Taylor-Joy joins a cast that blends beloved returning faces with an impressive slate of new additions.

Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, while Kate Winslet comes aboard as Marigol, Jamie Dornan plays Strider and Leo Woodall takes the role of Halvard.

The screenplay is written by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

The Hunt for Gollum is not the only new chapter being developed in the Middle-earth universe.

A second film, Shadow of the Past, is also in the works, written by Boyens alongside Stephen Colbert and Peter McGee, and produced by WingNut Films in association with Spartina Industries.

The announcements arrive as the franchise marks a significant milestone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, with the original trilogy returning to cinemas via Fathom Entertainment to mark the occasion.

Across the six theatrical films of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, New Line Cinema has accumulated nearly $6 billion at the worldwide box office, a legacy that Taylor-Joy and the new cast will be stepping into.