Zayn Malik reunites with Mexican fans after abrupt concert cancellation

Zayn Malik made an epic comeback in Mexico a year after abruptly cancelling his last concert.

The One Direction famed singer arrived in the country for his Konnakol Tour, performing a sold-out show at the Estadio Banorte Monterrey on Sunday, June 14.

After treating the concertgoers to the live rendition of his hit songs, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker took to his Instagram to reflect on the unforgettable night.

“MONTERREY!!! What an insane welcome back to Mexico!!” he wrote in the caption, thanking fans for embracing him with love and support despite suddenly pulling out from his previous gig. “Thank you for a night I’ll remember for life [red heart emoji].”

Moreover the Die For Me singer is scheduled to continue the tour with stops at the Arena VFG in Guadalajara on June 17 and the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on June 20.

With his latest and upcoming shows in the region, the X Factor alum is winning over his Mexican fans again after food poisoning cut his last visit short.

For the unversed, he previously visited the country during his Stairway to the Sky Tour in March 2025.

The Pillowtalk chart-topper successfully performed at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on March 25, where he made headlines by emotionally singing One Direction's Night Changes live.

On March 28, 2025, he was scheduled to perform a final show at the same venue, but was forced to cancel at the last minute due to a severe case of food poisoning.