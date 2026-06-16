Taylor Swift spotted sans Travis Kelce as wedding date closes

Taylor Swift is keeping herself busy in New York City as her wedding to Travis Kelce draws ever closer, though this time, she was flying solo.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner was spotted out and about in Greenwich Village on Monday, turning heads as she made her way through a busy sidewalk looking effortlessly put-together.

She wore a short-sleeved top with a yellow trim, loose-fitting denim jeans, and open-toed tan pumps, finishing the look with a tan purse, dainty gold bracelets, a warm blush, and a nude satin lip.

Her blonde hair fell naturally past her shoulders in a simple middle parting, low-key, but unmistakably Swift.

Kelce, meanwhile, had headed west.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end travelled to Los Angeles to record a live episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, the retired NFL player, inside the Orpheum Theatre.

The couple won't be apart for long.

The Daily Mail has confirmed that Swift and Kelce are set to marry in New York City on 3 July, meaning the countdown is very much on.

The pair have clearly been making the most of the city in the run-up to their big day.

Just over the weekend, they made a surprise appearance at Oh, Mary!, the Broadway production currently starring SNL alum Maya Rudolph at the Lyceum Theatre.

It made for a quiet, romantic date night, and the two even got the chance to meet cast members and the show's director backstage.

With the wedding just weeks away, all eyes are on what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity unions in years.