Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' release date gets moved up again

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been moved up once again, cutting his time behind bars shorter than previously expected.

According to official records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons viewed on Monday, 15 June, the 56-year-old music mogul is now scheduled to be freed from custody on 23 February 2028.

This marks the latest adjustment to his timeline, as the rapper was originally slated to remain in prison until 4 June 2028.

Earlier this year, his release had already been bumped forward by a month and a half to 25 April 2028, but this newest update shaves off even more time.

Interestingly, the date change came as a surprise to the musician's inner circle, as Combs’ team was not initially made aware of the revised date.

The record producer is currently serving out his four-year sentence at Fort Dix, which is a low-security federal prison located in southern New Jersey.

He was handed a 50-month prison sentence last year after being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025, officially beginning his time behind bars two months later.

Throughout the course of his highly publicised federal trial, Combs maintained his innocence and consistently pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Since the conclusion of the trial and his subsequent sentencing, Combs and his legal team have actively appealed the case, and he remains incarcerated while waiting for a judicial decision.

His lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, revealed that the disgraced music executive has managed to remain remarkably positive and hopeful despite his circumstances.