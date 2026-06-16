Ariana Grande tears up during ‘overwhelming' performance in Los Angeles

Ariana Grande broke down in tears during an emotional performance in Los Angeles, admitting to the crowd that she felt completely overwhelmed by their reaction.

The 32-year-old pop superstar paused mid-show on Sunday, 14 June, to wipe away tears as the audience erupted into massive applause.

The milestone gig marked the second of four highly anticipated nights at the Crypto.com Arena, where Grande is currently performing as part of her massive Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Addressing the thousands of roaring fans in the stadium, the singer thanked the city of Los Angeles, revealing that she had never experienced a crowd quite like them in her entire life.

The singer expressed deep gratitude to the audience for providing such a loving and safe presence, particularly as this tour marks her highly anticipated return to the live stage.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is Grande’s first official concert run since 2019, following an extended hiatus from the road while she focused on filming the Wicked movie franchise.

Reflecting on the feedback of the fans, Grande remarked that the experience was overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible, jokingly blaming her emotional outburst on her star sign by telling the crowd that being a Cancer made the tears inevitable.

In a lighter moment during the evening, Grande also shared a surprising personal milestone with her fans, revealing that this particular tour marks the very first time she has hit the road whilst wearing contact lenses.

She told the arena that it felt incredibly nice to actually see them clearly for the first time in her life, explaining that being able to visually connect with the audience made the evening feel exceptionally powerful.

After stepping back to compose herself, the hitmaker thanked her supporters for sticking by her side through all of her different life chapters and across all of these years, wrapping up her speech with a series of raw, expletive-filled expressions of disbelief and thanks.

The raw onstage emotion comes amidst significant changes in the pop star's personal life, following recent confirmation that she has split from her boyfriend and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.