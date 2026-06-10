Dua Lipa, Callum Turner consider cultural gift for Palermo after wedding backlash

The report comes after some Palermo residents voiced their frustration over the wedding celebrations

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner reportedly want to give a 'huge gift to Palermo' following backlash from residents over their three-day £1,.5M wedding celebration.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, who was reportedly thrilled to marry her fiancé, Eternity actor Callum Turner, 36, tied the knot on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Just days after exchanging vows, the newlyweds gathered friends, family members, and guest list packed with A-listers for a lavish celebration in Palermo, Sicily, on June 6.

However, the festivities sparked criticism form some locals after police reportedly created a 'ring of steel' around the venues, restricting access to parts of the city and blocking off public spaces during the wedding celebrations.

Now, the couple are said to be planning a gesture of appreciation for the city, with a contribution that could support important cultural, sporting, or social initiatives.

According to The Sun, book-loving Dua may choose a project with a literary focus, while Callum could support a sports-related initiative.

Palermo's Mayor Roberto Lagalla told the publication: 'There is a desire on the part of the newlyweds to make a gesture of appreciation toward the city that welcomed them.

'Following that, a dialogue was established based on the utmost mutual availability between our respective working groups.

'The newlyweds showed particular sensitivity and attention toward Palermo, and as happens in these cases, there were moments of institutional discussion to understand how any potential contribution could be truly useful to the city.'

The report comes after some Palermo residents voiced their frustration over the wedding celebrations, displaying posters that read: Palermo is not for rent. Public spaces belong to everyone.'