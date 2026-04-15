'Clavicular' streamer rushed to hospital after abruptly ending livestream: find out why

‘Looksmaxxing’ social media star Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, collapsed all of a sudden mid-livestream in Miami.

Clavicular was doing a livestream at a Miami eatery when the livestream was cut off, in what appears to be an overdose, multiple U.S. media outlets hinted.

The 20-year-old influencer was filming alongside two other influencers around a mall and restaurant and did a vox pop on April 14, 2026.

In the livestream, which is now making rounds on the internet, Peters appears speaking with the young woman while appearing overdosed, with signs showing confused speech.

When the group settles down in a bar, fellow influencer Andrgenic, seen sitting next to Peters in the video, asks him, “When did you last take blue?” as Peters’ head drops forward.

As the stream continued, Androgenic asks if Peters wants an “addy,” seemingly pointing to Adderall, a prescription medication administered to treat ADHD.

What happens next sparks online buzz, an abrupt cut-off mid-livestream.

Post-viral incident of Clavicular collapsing mid-livestream, his fellow influencer Androgenic took to his X (formerly Twitter) to address the controversy.

“I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds,” Androgenic wrote.

Adding, “Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.”

Just last month, Peters was arrested on battery charges on March 26 by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Florida.