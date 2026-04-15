Upcoming book-to-screen adaptations: 'The Husbands,' 'Beach Read' and more

'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow', 'Beach Read', 'The Nightingale' and more adaptations in works

Many readers will soon see their dreams come to life as their favourite books of the last few years are in the process of taking on a new life on the screen.

Longtime fan favourites like Kristen Hannah’s The Nightingale, as well as new releases like The Correspondent are currently in the works and will soon grace their screens.

Some such book-to-screen adaptations which should be on bookworms, as well as cinephiles’ lists are as follows.

Beach Read starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Phoebe Dynevor

The pair will be starring as Gus Everett and January Andrews, a literary fiction writer and a romance writer who share a not-so-harmonious history. They end up renting beach houses next to each other.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow starring Daisy Edgar-Jones

The cult favourite book by Gabrielle Zevin is turning into a movie starring the Normal People star as a video game creator. The 2022 novel is based on the complicated relationship of two childhood friends who create the game together.

Edgar-Jones will also play Elinor Dashwood in a new Jane Austen adaptation Sense and Sensibility.

The Husbands starring Juno Temple and Joe Alwyn

Temple will play the main character Lauren from Holly Gramazio’s novel who discovers new husbands, every time she enters her attic. They all claim to be her husbands, but she does not remember marrying them. The truth however is not quite simple.

The Corrections starring Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep will take on the role of Enid Lambert, a midwestern matriarch in the upcoming Netflix series. The book written by Jonathan Franzen follows a dysfunctional family as they come together for one Christmas.

Strangers starring Gwyneth Paltrow

Belle Burden’s memoir will have Paltrow playing the author who detailed the collapse of her 20-year-long marriage during the pandemic in the memoir.

The Housemaid’s Secret starring Kirsten Dunst

The sequel to Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid which will follow Sydney Sweeney’s character as she takes a new job for Wendy Garrick, played by Dunst who she is never allowed to see.

The God of The Woods starring Maya Hawke

Liz Moore’s 2024 novel was a great success among fans including Taylor Swift. The pop superstar was seen listening to the audiobook in her Eras Tour documentary and it will now turn into a Netflix series starring Hawke as inspector Judy Luptack.

The Correspondent starring Jane Fonda

A fairly new release, Virgina Evans’ novel has already turned into a fan-favourite and Fonda will play the elderly lawyer who reflects at her life in the form of letters.

The Nightingale starring Elle and Dakota Fanning

Kristin Hannah’s fan-favourite book has been in works for the big screen for many years but came to a halt during the pandemic. The Fanning sisters will play sisters Vianne and Isabelle trapped in the Nazi-occupied France during the World War two. The movie is set to be released in 2027.