No active tornado warning for Michigan today, but rising flood threats lingers across region

A powerful series of severe storms has hit Mid-Michigan late Tuesday, April 14, and early Wednesday, April 15.

The catastrophic weather conditions left tens of thousands without power and caused widespread damage across the state.

Although two tornadoes touched down last night, there are no active tornado warnings for today. However, the outage remains. Consumers Energy reported over 53,000 customers were in dark as outage hit across the region.

Due to the storm’s severe impact, major roadways remain closed. A part of US-127 has been closed because a big tree fell on the road, and I-96 has also been closed because of heavy rains that have caused a flood in Livingston County. In Eaton County, Windsor Highway has been closed because there is a downed power line on this highway.

The authorities are working on the restoration of power lines, but people have been advised not to use downed power lines and to report any damage to the concerned authority.

Forecasters have issued a warning that the storm will continue through Wednesday, April 15, with a high risk of further flooding as rivers are already running high.

Until early Wednesday morning, there was a tornado watch, but it is no longer effective for now. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautionary measures.