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Nintendo Direct unveils blockbuster lineup for Switch 2: Here's what's new

Switch 2 dominates Nintendo Direct with Zelda Classic, FromSoftware Exclusive, Pokémon DLC
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Nintendo Direct unveils blockbuster lineup for Switch 2: Here&apos;s what&apos;s new
Nintendo Direct unveils blockbuster lineup for Switch 2: Here’s what’s new 

Nintendo has surprised its fans with the biggest news of all time so far.

The company revealed that “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” is getting a full remake for the new Nintendo Switch 2.

The all-time favourite classic will be released in 2026 with improved graphics and modern touches. The June 9 online show also confirmed that “Kingdom Hearts IV” will be available on Switch 2 the same day it releases on other consoles.

Fans can also get the Kingdom Hearts Collection from October 8. A free demo was released today.

A new FromSoftware game called "The Duskbloods" was certainly one of the key highlights. This is an online action game designed specifically for Switch 2. The first closed test will be launched online during the summer of 2026. Another exciting revelation from Nintendo was Xenoblade Genesis in the renowned Xenoblade franchise.

Other key games released during the event are:

  • Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
  • Fire Emblem
  • Star Fox
  • Pokémon Pokopia
  • DELTARUNE Chapter 5

The release of other big-name third-party games is on its way, including Minecraft, Stellar Blade, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

One thing that was clearly emphasised at the event was the sheer amount of games Nintendo Switch 2 will have later this year.

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