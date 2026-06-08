Starmer eyes under-16s social media ban announcement in pre-election speech, report says

The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is eyeing making the government clamp down on social media usage for under-16s next week.

Prime Minister Starmer is set to reveal the ban announcement in a pre-election speech next week, as per a report that appeared in The Independent on Monday, June 8, 2026.

It followed a nationwide consultation process that ended last month.

The announcement could potentially come within the next 10 days, in a pre-by-election speech, the outlet has added.

The clampdown would cover children under 16 amid calls from the children’s tsar to extend it upto 18 years of age.

The treasury is said to be weighing the feedback from Australia’s blanket ban imposed in December last year.

The Sun on Sunday published a report claiming the UK clampdown has excluded a number of apps.

On Monday, June 8, when skills minister Baroness Jacqui was asked about the government’s plans to impose ban on social media usage.

The minister referred to the consultation process ending last month and that it will bring forward proposals before summer recess.

She told Sky News, “This isn’t as clear cut as some people like to think it is, which is exactly why the government has taken the approach it’s taken.”

“We need to pick here is what is going to be most effective for protecting young people from the bad sides of social media, which I think all of us accept are there,” Jacqui added.

In a latest development, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out in public and asked tech companies to block nude images of children within three months.

Sir Keir, in a speech at London Tech Week, said, “One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images.”

He added, while brushing off the idea that parents must “accept” dangers of modern technology.

“I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around.”

The UK prime minister is set to deliver a speech ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 18, 2026.