 
Geo News

Kanye West hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault

The rapper, who goes by Ye, is being accused of an unprovoked attack that left his alleged victim unconscious

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Kanye West hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault
The alleged incident took place in 2024

Kanye West is facing fresh legal trouble.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has been accused in a lawsuit of knocking a man unconscious with a single punch during an alleged altercation at the iconic Chateau Marmont, according to a complaint filed on March 13 obtained by People magazine.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 p.m. on April 16, 2024, in the hotel’s garden area. According to the filing, West approached the man — identified only as John Doe — before the situation escalated.

“Without warning, [West] punched [him] in the face,” the complaint states, alleging the impact caused the man to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness.

The alleged attack didn’t stop there. While the man was on the ground, West allegedly continued striking him. The plaintiff maintains he did nothing to provoke the incident and later accused the rapper of spreading false claims about his behaviour.

The lawsuit seeks damages for battery and emotional distress. 

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' forced to halt filming for season 2: Report
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' forced to halt filming for season 2: Report
Taylor Momsen hospitalised week after getting bit by spider on AC/DC tour
Taylor Momsen hospitalised week after getting bit by spider on AC/DC tour
Taylor Swift sings high praises for Dakota Johnson ahead of TIME100 honour
Taylor Swift sings high praises for Dakota Johnson ahead of TIME100 honour
Upcoming book-to-screen adaptations: 'The Husbands,' 'Beach Read' and more
Upcoming book-to-screen adaptations: 'The Husbands,' 'Beach Read' and more
Zendaya arrives late to 'Euphoria' premiere due to THIS reason
Zendaya arrives late to 'Euphoria' premiere due to THIS reason
Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash
Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash
Who won ‘The Voice' 2026? Battle of Champions winner announced
Who won ‘The Voice' 2026? Battle of Champions winner announced
Sabrina Carpenter sparks theories with mysterious Coachella time extension
Sabrina Carpenter sparks theories with mysterious Coachella time extension