Kanye West hit with new lawsuit over alleged assault

The alleged incident took place in 2024

Kanye West is facing fresh legal trouble.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, has been accused in a lawsuit of knocking a man unconscious with a single punch during an alleged altercation at the iconic Chateau Marmont, according to a complaint filed on March 13 obtained by People magazine.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 p.m. on April 16, 2024, in the hotel’s garden area. According to the filing, West approached the man — identified only as John Doe — before the situation escalated.

“Without warning, [West] punched [him] in the face,” the complaint states, alleging the impact caused the man to fall, hit his head and lose consciousness.

The alleged attack didn’t stop there. While the man was on the ground, West allegedly continued striking him. The plaintiff maintains he did nothing to provoke the incident and later accused the rapper of spreading false claims about his behaviour.

The lawsuit seeks damages for battery and emotional distress.