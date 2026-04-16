Lili Reinhart on ‘Hal & Harper': ‘Messy and emotional'

Lili Reinhart has described her upcoming series Hal & Harper as a "messy and emotional" exploration of grief and family, admitting that the project deliberately avoids the polished, commercialised feel of traditional television.

Speaking at the Miami Film Festival on Monday night, where she accepted the Art of Light Award, the actress explained that the eight-episode comedy-drama is designed to make audiences feel sometimes uncomfortable.

Reinhart, who also serves as an executive producer, noted that the story prioritises showing people in their full, unlikable humanity rather than fitting neatly into a predictable box.

The series, created by and co-starring Cooper Raiff, follows siblings Hal and Harper as they confront years of deep-seated dysfunction.

The catalyst for their emotional reckoning is the news that their father, played by Mark Ruffalo, is expecting a new baby with his partner, portrayed by Betty Gilpin.

To capture the roots of their codependency and trauma following the childhood loss of their mother, the show uses an unconventional approach where Reinhart and Raiff play both the adult and young versions of their characters.

By having the adult actors play themselves at ages seven and nine, the creators hope to show the "inner child" directly, helping the audience sympathise with their present-day self-sabotaging behaviour.

Reflecting on the unique challenge of playing a nine-year-old, Reinhart joked that as a woman getting older in Hollywood, she is unlikely to take on such a young role ever again.

She described the flashback scenes as a "depressing Pen15," referring to the comedy where adults play teenagers.

Her version of young Harper isn’t meant to be a literal child, but rather a jaded memory of how her adult character recalls herself.

This creative choice was essential to the show's goal of telling a story about love and family that refuses to simplify the difficult realities of growing up.

Beyond her work in front of the camera, Reinhart has been heavily involved in the realities of making and selling this independent series for the streaming platform Mubi.

She told The Hollywood Reporter that the project served as a powerful reminder of the impact of raw storytelling.

By refusing to offer an "easy or likable" version of Harper, Reinhart believes the show manages to capture something far more real and jaded.

For fans used to her more polished roles, Hal & Harper promises a stark, unfiltered look at the sibling bond and the lasting effects of loss.