Adam Levine is coming back to ‘The Voice’ season 30

Adam Levine has officially confirmed his return to The Voice for season 30, following a triumphant night that saw his contestant, Alexia Jayy, crowned the winner of Season 29.

The Maroon 5 frontman, who has coached 18 seasons of the hit singing competition, shared the news with PEOPLE just as the latest finale wrapped up.

While he is currently the only coach confirmed for the upcoming 30th season, his decision to stay in the big red chair follows a highly successful run that has further solidified his legacy as one of the show’s most enduring mentors.

The announcement comes on the heels of a dominant season for Team Adam, capped off by Alexia Jayy’s victory.

Jayy originally stunned the coaches during her Blind Audition with a powerful rendition of You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, prompting a three-chair turn.

Levine, who had labelled her the "best voice in the competition" from the very beginning, now counts her as his fourth winner, joining the ranks of Season 1’s Javier Colon, Season 5’s Tessanne Chin, and Season 9’s Jordan Smith.

This latest win seems to have provided the perfect momentum for his continued involvement with the franchise.

After serving as an original coach for the first 16 consecutive seasons, Levine famously stepped away from the series to focus on his own music career and touring with Maroon 5.

His eventual return in Season 27 was met with significant fan excitement, and his presence has remained a staple of the show's recent line-ups.

The Voice continues to be a massive platform for emerging talent, and Levine's return ensures that one of the programme's most recognisable faces will be back to hunt for the next big star.

While viewers are still waiting to find out which other celebrities will join Levine on the panel for Season 30, his early commitment sets a high bar for the milestone instalment.

For fans who have followed his journey since the very first episode in 2011, seeing the O.G. coach back in his element suggests that the upcoming season will be leaning heavily into the competitive spirit that made the show a global phenomenon.