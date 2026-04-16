Prince Harry talks about 'betrayal' as William blocks return to royal fold

Prince Harry opened up like never before about 'grief, betrayal and media scrutiny' amid constant reports that Prince William 'blocking' his brother's way back to the royal fold.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been all over the media since they arrived in Australia on April 14.

Harry and Meghan have been conducting engagements based on "private, business and philanthropic" projects.

Most recently, King Charles' son took centre stage at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, shedding light on how public scrutiny affects one's mental health.

He also talked about leadership, psychosocial safety and human connection in the workplace.

Harry began his keynote address, "When I was invited to speak at this summit, I wasn't sure whether I was expected to speak as someone who, despite everything, has their s*** together. Or as someone who, despite what it may look like, actually doesn’t have his s*** together."

Then, Archie and Lilibet's father recalled the traumatic phase of his life, his childhood and the grief he faced following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

"Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you," he admitted.

He admitted that he faced moments where he "felt overwhelmed. Times when I’ve felt lost, betrayed, or completely powerless. Times when the pressure – externally and internally – felt constant."

Being numb for many years, Harry finally decided to seek help when he embraced fatherhood.

"For me, one of the biggest shifts came when I realised that asking for help isn’t a weakness. It’s very much a form of strength," Harry told the attendees.

Speaking of the current situation across the globe where one can easily feel "anxious, stressed, helpless, powerless and completely overwhelmed," the Duke of Sussex urged people to seek help, as there is no shame in it.

It is important to note that Prince Harry's emotional message came after sources claimed that the future monarch may not forgive his brother despite King Charles' forgiveness' plan.