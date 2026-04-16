Princess Eugenie vanishes from spotlight amid personal loss

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's names have been on the lips of Britons as their royal future hangs in balance after their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, 's shameful downfall.

Recently, the youngest daughter of the York household returned to headlines and this time again due to a personal loss.

Eugenie, previously very active on her official Instagram account, has experienced a significant drop in her follower count.

It has been observed that her follower count was 1.8 million when the Epstein files controversy began. And now, it has declined to 1.7.

Despite the latest upsetting update, Eugenie maintained silence.

Although no wrongdoing against Beatrice and Eugenie has been proved yet, the public raised concerns about their lunch meeting with the convicted sex offender.

As per royal experts, the sisters were at an age where they should have recognised Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.

Amid many personal and professional upsets, Princess Eugenie also parted ways with the charity Anti-Slavery International. She was a patron of the project for seven years.

The UK-based organisation said, "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end."

As per The Observer, the official statement further reads, "We thank the princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International.

"We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."