'Violent Night 2': David Harbour returns as deadly santa

Christmas just got… aggressively festive again.

At CinemaCon, Universal Pictures unveiled the first look at Violent Night 2 – and yes, David Harbour’s Santa is still very much on the naughty lis.

The sequel picks up with a not-so-jolly twist: Santa has been booted from the North Pole and is now drifting through a shopping mall during the holidays. Things get awkward fast when he admits to a group of kids, “maybe I killed too many people.”

Not exactly the North Pole PR team’s dream line.

Soon enough he is back in action – literally – after taking over as the mall Santa while dodging deadly attacks. Turns out, his own elves are coming for him, thanks to a villain played by Jared Harris.

But backup is on the way. And it’s not subtle.

Enter Kristen Bell as Mrc Claus, who storms in with style and attitude, declaring, “Get your own man, he’s taken.” Forget cozy sweaters – this Mrs Claus shows up armed and ready.

Directed again by Tommy Wirkola, the sequel expands on ideas that did not make the original cut, including a deeper dive into the North Pole crew.

The first Violent Night turned Santa into an action antihero. The sequel? It looks like it’s turning his entire world against him.

Mark your calendars for December 4 because nothing says holiday spirit like chaos in a Santa suit.