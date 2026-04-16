Meghan Trainor admits she was 'a bad mom friend' to Ashley Tisdale and more

Meghan Trainor reveals where she stands with the 'High School Musical' alum after her viral essay

Meghan Trainor is clearing the air on that viral “mom group” drama.

In a new interview with Us Weekly published Wednesday, April 15, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that Ashley Tisdale has since apologised after her essay about a “toxic” group of fellow moms sparked widespread speculation online.

Trainor — who welcomed her third child with husband Daryl Sabara shortly after the essay was published — first owned up to her part. “I was a bad mom friend,” she admitted, explaining that the group “had so many events” and were “awesome and always there for each other,” but her busy schedule meant she “never went.”

Things escalated when Tisdale’s essay for The Cut dropped in January, with fans quickly linking Trainor — along with names like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore — to the story. “And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, ‘What?!?’ I saw my face everywhere, and wait a second, I’m not even there …”

Still, Trainor says there’s no bad blood. “I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion,” she shared, adding, “I texted all of them. Ashley texted me, ‘I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.’ And I was like, ‘It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.’”

While Trainor “felt bad” for Tisdale, Duff previously admitted that she “felt used” by the High School Musical alum.

“It sucks on behalf of, like, six women and all of their lives,” the Lizzy McGuire star told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy. ‘The timing felt not great, and I felt used,” she added, referring to her musical comeback.