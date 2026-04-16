Who was Dr. Cerina Fairfax? Everything to know about her murder by husband Justin Fairfax

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, before killing himself.

The incident took place on early Thursday morning, April 16, at their Annandale home.

The Fairfax County Police reported that the duty officers responded to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive shortly after midnight when they received a 911 call.

The call was made by the couple’s teenage children, who were present there.

The police think that the crime happened in the basement, and then Fairfax went up to the master bedroom, where he committed suicide using the same gun, which has not been found yet.

Dr. Cerina was a dentist and was the mother of two. Professionally, she was associated with Dr. Fairfax and Associated Family Dentistry.

In 2006, she tied the knot with Justin Fairfax at Duke University. She has been a vocal supporter of her husband’s political ambitions, which include his tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 2018 to 2022.

Police Chief Kevin Davis described that there was an “ongoing domestic dispute surrounding a complicated or messy divorce.”

From the court records, it has been confirmed that the proceedings were underway.

Earlier in January, officers responded to a domestic call at the home when Justin Fairfax claimed that he had been assaulted by his wife. However, the allegations proved untrue as the footage from the cameras showcased no such incident.

The police described that the possible reason for the dispute was the paperwork regarding an upcoming court date.

For now, the police are working to execute the search warrant for evidence, including the firearm. The couple’s children are receiving victim support services.