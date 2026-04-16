Santiago de Compostela Airport closure: What travellers need to know

Santiago de Compostela Airport in northwest Spain is set to close for a month for multi-million-euro maintenance work on its runways and other infrastructure and all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled.

The airport authorities announced that the airport will remain closed from April 23 to May 27, 2026.

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, said: “The airport will be closed for runway resurfacing works. During this period, the airport will be closed to all air traffic, and no takeoffs or landings will take place.”

Aena advised travellers to contact their respective airlines for rebooking, flight status or schedule changes.

Thousands of Brits are set to be impacted by the airport closure. Airlines including Ryanair, Iberia, British Airways and Vueling operate flights between the UK and Santiago de Compostela.

According to The Sun, the Santiago de Compostela Airport welcomes 30 flights from Britain every month, meaning that travelling plans for around 5,400 Brits may need adjustments.

Coruna Airport could see a surge in travellers as it is the closest alternative to the closed airport, approximately at a one hour drive, around 42 miles north.

Another alternative for UK travellers is Vigo Airport which is around 61 miles south of Santiago de Compostela Airport.