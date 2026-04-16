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Meghan takes Harry's hand as couple share soft moment on Sydney arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step off jet, laughing after emotional tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Meghan takes Harry&apos;s hand as couple share soft moment on Sydney arrival
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step off jet, laughing after emotional tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were back to their easy rhythm as they touched down in Sydney.

They were all smiles, waves, and tightly held hands despite the emotional weight of the past 48 hours.

The couple arrived aboard a Qantas flight after a whistle-stop stretch through Melbourne and Canberra, stepping off the plane into the cool Sydney evening and greeting onlookers with broad smiles. 

Even after a day filled with deeply personal remarks on stage, the pair looked happy as they made their way from the tarmac to a waiting car.

At one moment, Meghan was seen gently taking Harry’s hand, prompting a grin from the Duke as both turned to wave at fans gathered nearby.

The Duchess is scheduled for a paid appearance at the women-only “Her Best Life” retreat at a luxury Coogee Beach hotel.

Ticket prices reportedly reach up to $3,199 AUD, with an additional fee for photo opportunities said to be several hundred pounds.

Meanwhile, Harry is expected to join Invictus Games community members on Sydney Harbour for a water-based outing, reconnecting with past competitors before the tour concludes.

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