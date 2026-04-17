Germany considers sending mine-hunting ships to Strait of Hormuz

Germany is considering sending its mine-hunting ships to the Strait of Hormuz which has been closed by Iran in retaliation to the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will present Berlin’s plan to participate in a possible military mission to clear the key oil trade route from mines at talks in Paris on Friday. However, Germany has also set a prerequisite for its participation in the mission.

Merz said that Germany will only participate in the mission after “at the very least a provisional ceasefire” between the warring parties and after approval from the German parliament.

According to Euronews, the German proposal suggests deployment of minehunting boats, an escort ship and reconnaissance aircraft to secure the freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz.

Berlin operates around eight mine-hunting and two mine-diving boats; however, it remains unclear how many the government plans to deploy in case the conditions are met.

The 50 meter long boat is usually operated and managed by a 42-member crew which can be reinforced if necessary.

The high-level talks in Paris are being hosted by the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Another proposal that might be presented at the talks include freeing up some of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces to participate in the Hormuz mission.