What led 801 Restaurant Group to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

A well-known steakhouse group, 801 Restaurant Group, has filed for bankruptcy. The filing was made last week.

Kansas-based company operates eight restaurants under two brands

801 Chophouse 801 Fish

First opened in Des Moines, Iowa in 1993, the steakhouse chain saw massive growth in the upcoming years and expanded its business to Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Omaha, St. Louis and Leawood, Kansas.

It recently closed a newer location called 801 on Nicollet in Minneapolis, whereas the other restaurants owned by the business appear to still be open and running normally.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 10, 2026 in a Kansas court.

For the unversed, Chapter 11 allows a business to keep operating while it works out a plan to repay its debts.

Court documents show the company has nearly $15 million in assets. But it owes $18.7 million. Its debts include over $3 million in lease guarantees and $1.8 million owed to the US Small Business Administration.

The group did not reveal much details about the possible causes behind filing for bankruptcy.

The latest filing comes amid a wave of restaurant chains going bankrupt in recent years, including some of the well-known names such as Red Lobster and Hooters.

It appears the rising food costs and inflation have hurt the industry badly. Customers are spending less, so the operating costs for the food businesses keep climbing.