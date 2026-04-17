Andrew receives sad news in fresh blow: Announcement looms

A fresh blow to Andrew Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has left him shaken as he's being forced into a bombshell announcement after a new warning.

In a shocking development, elected members of the City of London Corporation have written to King Charles III's younger brother, Andrew, inviting him to relinquish his Freedom of the City.

A spokesman for the corporation has confirmed that they have sent a message to the former prince in this regard.

It's the brutal blow to the former Duke of York amid his ongoing fall from grace as it is the highest honour the City of London can bestow, given to people of distinction for their lifetime achievements or high international standing.

Sarah Ferguson's former husband received his honour in 2012, but the corporation has no mechanism in place to remove it once it has been bestowed on a member.

No, he's being forced into heartbreaking announcment to drop the honyur whta the corporation believe he does not desereve after his ties to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein exposed.

Andrew, who dropped his Princely and York title recently andleft Royal Lodge, is therefore being asked to renounce the honour voluntarily.

A spokesman said: “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received the Freedom of the City of London in 2012 by virtue of patrimony, which is inherited as the child of a Freeman and constitutes a legal right.

“Applications via patrimony are not considered or endorsed by our elected Members, and there is no effective legal mechanism to remove this type of Freedom. Elected Members have today agreed to write to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, inviting him to formally relinquish the Freedom.