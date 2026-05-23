Prince Edward, as the loyal member of King Charles’s close circle, achieved his target in the mission entrusted to him by King Charles as the royal continue to face the whirlwind of controversies.

Buckingham Palace issued an update of the King’s beloved brother, who celebrated the thousands of DofE Gold Award holders in a “memorable” event.

Following his ascension to the throne, Charles had chosen his brother Edward to take on the coveted title ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’ which belonged to their late father Prince Philip. Edward was also made responsible for the crucial work and the charities attached to the honour.

Since taken on the mantle, Edward has dutifully performed his duties, despite the latest ‘unfair’ debate about his position in the royal line of succession, and ended up with splendid results.

The DofE Award, which encourages young people to “bridge the gap between formal education” also gives them the confidence and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of life.

Acknowledging these efforts, the monarch’s office highlighted the work Prince Edward had been quietly undertaking.

“Over the last few days in Buckingham Palace, The Duke of Edinburgh has been joined by volunteers, staff, organisations running DofE schemes and special guests who’ve shared their inspiring stories. This year is even more special as @DofEUK is celebrating its 70th anniversary,” the statement from the King’s Office read.

“Congratulations to everyone who joined us on your incredible achievement!”

They also shared highlights from the work he has done over the years, and how far the foundation has come since Prince Philip founded it.