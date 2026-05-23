Peter Philips shatters Prince Harry's hopes: Details laid bare

The Royal Family will be gathering next month for a special celebration but there will be a few faces missing at the event, including Prince Harry.

Given the turbulent times that the royals have been facing recently, the upcoming wedding of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Philips, with Harriet Sperling will be a happy relief for the family.

However, it is a not-so-happy occasion for the Duke of Sussex, who received a bitter reality check. Speculations suggested that this event could have brought Harry closer to his family, but his plans were brutally shattered.

It was revealed that the upcoming wedding is intimate and private event at All Saints Church, Kemble, Cirencester as this is a second marriage for both bride and groom. The guest list is concise, not only excluding King Charles’s younger son but also the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

“It will likely be no surprise to Harry that he has not been invited to his cousin’s wedding given the strained family relationships, which would put a negative spin on the whole day,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

He explained that the rift between Harry and the royal, particularly the King and Prince William has had “repercussions throughout the whole family”. It is an “incredibly sensitive situation” which is why members have to make smart choices to avoid any further conflict.

Bond pointed out that wedding guestlist is already a nightmare for any couple but the tensions for the royals increase many-folds. Even though Harry understands that his attendance would distract from the bride and groom but it doesn’t sting any less to know that his cousin, who had once been close to him, chose to exclude him.

“It’s a sad situation, but until or unless the rift is mended, Harry is likely to find himself left out of any big family gathering.”