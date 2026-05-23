Lady Louise leans on unexpected royal aide: Photo goes viral

Duchess Sophie's only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, left fans in awe as she was caught on camera pairing with a viral royal aide.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter was seen sharing smile alongside Lieutenant Colonel Jonny, popularly known as King Charles ‘hot equerry’.

The 22-year-old royal found comfort in company of the monarch's equerry at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15.

The unexpected appearance of teh two at Windsor Home Park during an evening display has delighted royal enthusiasts across the nation.

The two beloved people of the royal fans appeared to strike up an instant rapport, engaging in lively discussion while sitting together, exchanging laughter throughout the entertainment.

King Charles and the Duchess of Edinburgh were also seen sitting next to them to watch the performances including the Musical Drive of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games.

Lieutenant Colonel Thompson has recently returned to his duties in Britain following a successful appearance during the King and Queen's state visit to the United States in April.

The equerry, already popular with British audiences, gained a significant new following across the Atlantic during the trip.