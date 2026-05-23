 
Geo News

Lady Louise leans on unexpected royal aide: Photo goes viral

Duchess Sophie's daugter caught on camera pairing with a viral royal aide
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 23, 2026

Lady Louise leans on unexpected royal aide: Photo goes viral
Lady Louise leans on unexpected royal aide: Photo goes viral

Duchess Sophie's only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, left fans in awe as she was caught on camera pairing with a viral royal aide.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter was seen sharing smile alongside Lieutenant Colonel Jonny, popularly known as King Charles ‘hot equerry’.

The 22-year-old royal found comfort in company of the monarch's equerry at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15.

The unexpected appearance of teh two at Windsor Home Park during an evening display has delighted royal enthusiasts across the nation.

The two beloved people of the royal fans appeared to strike up an instant rapport, engaging in lively discussion while sitting together, exchanging laughter throughout the entertainment.

Lady Louise leans on unexpected royal aide: Photo goes viral

King Charles and the Duchess of Edinburgh were also seen sitting next to them to watch the performances including the Musical Drive of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games.

Lieutenant Colonel Thompson has recently returned to his duties in Britain following a successful appearance during the King and Queen's state visit to the United States in April.

The equerry, already popular with British audiences, gained a significant new following across the Atlantic during the trip.

King Charles abdication speculation swirls video
King Charles abdication speculation swirls
Prince Edward marks incredible win after King Charles orders
Prince Edward marks incredible win after King Charles orders
Earl Charles Spencer's children on his fourth wedding: 'Surprise'
Earl Charles Spencer's children on his fourth wedding: 'Surprise'
Peter Philips shatters Prince Harry's hopes: Details laid bare
Peter Philips shatters Prince Harry's hopes: Details laid bare
Virginia Giuffre's family reacts to Andrew investigation update
Virginia Giuffre's family reacts to Andrew investigation update
Prince William, Princess Kate protect George from major security risk video
Prince William, Princess Kate protect George from major security risk
King Charles Office issues message amid fresh Police appeal in Andrew probe
King Charles Office issues message amid fresh Police appeal in Andrew probe
Prince Harry pays tribute to families carrying wounds after William's latest chat
Prince Harry pays tribute to families carrying wounds after William's latest chat