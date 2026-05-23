Prince William hits back at critics with powerful move to strengthen reign

Prince William has already established major plans he has for the monarchy and has even hinted at what to expect once he takes over.

King Charles has made it clear that while he was going to uphold tradition but with a slimmed down monarchy. The Prince of Wales intends to slim down even further and treat the royals with a ‘small r’.

However, to make all these changes, he still needs the continuation of the Firm and the public support that keeps it going. In recent times, William was slapped with criticism as new details emerged about his Duchy earnings and some of the stances that he had taken.

Slowly, but surely, it appears that William is attempting to win back the public with optics that seem more relatable. According to Hello!’s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, is honing his “greatest strength” which is letting the people see the “man behind the title”.

The expert argued that the future “acutely aware of public opinion and conscious that privilege now comes with far greater scrutiny and expectation”.

It was only last year when an investigative report revealed that how much the King and his heir are making “millions” in profits from their duchies and are exempt from taxes. What infuriated the public was that these profits were coming from charging public bodies including prisons and NHS hospitals.

William seemed to have actively worked on it. He not only shared that he pays more taxes but also disclosed via reports the amount of rent he pays on Forest Lodge. He even plans to sell off around 20 per cent of his Duchy of Cornwall over the next decade.

Apart from his strategic moves, he has also shown his candid side, like how he shed his royal skin and turned into a mere football fan last weekend at the Europa League final in Istanbul. And now his latest radio interview at Heart Breakfast, gave a glimpse of the family man he is.

The expert believed that it was a “clever way of drawing attention to some of the issues the Duchy is tackling there”. Moreover, the “fairly seismic shift in approach” indicates that William is determined to reinvent many things including the monarchy.