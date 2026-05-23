Earl Charles Spencer's children on his fourth wedding: 'Surprise'

Earl Charles Spencer, who's brother of the late Princess Diana, allegedly kept some of his seven children in dark about his marriage to Norwegian archaeologist Cat Jarman.

They tied the knot during a private ceremony in Arizona last Friday, May 15. However, Some of his only discovered the news afterwards.

"They found out via a text," a family friend claimed to the Daily Mail.

Harry's uncle's fourth marriage follows the finalisation of Earl Spencer's divorce from his third wife, Canadian Karen Gordon, which was completed in February. Their romance blossomed from professional beginnings.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the newlyweds said: "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection."

The couple began dating two years ago and have since collaborated on numerous projects, including co-hosting The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

The couple went on to reveal the reason why they wanted to marry, saying: "Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life."

Earl Spencer described the occasion on Instagram as "the happiest day ever."

Jarman now holds the title of Countess Spencer, becoming the fourth woman to bear that distinction through marriage to the Earl.

Earl Spencer's first marriage to model Victoria Lockwood lasted from 1989 to 1997, producing four children: Lady Kitty, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, and Viscount Louis.

Prince Harry reportedly served as a pageboy at their wedding.

His second union with Caroline Freud, whom he had known since their Oxford days, yielded two children, Edmund and Lara, before ending after six years.

With Karen Gordon, whom he married in 2011, Earl Spencer has a daughter, Charlotte Diana. Ms Jarman herself has two sons from her previous marriage to Tom Jarman.