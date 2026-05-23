Virginia Giuffre's family reacts to Andrew investigation update

Virginia Giuffre's family breaks silence on Andrew investigation update

Virginia Giuffre's family has broken their silence after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's investigation took a surprising turn.

Sky and Amanda Roberts expressed their satisfaction after Thames Valley Police announced they were interviewing several witnesses over sexual offence claims.

They are "hopeful" after the Police confirmed to assess possible offences as part of the probe into the former prince's alleged misconduct in public office. Investigators are speaking to several witnesses.

Andrew, 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid allegations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released later the same day under investigation and has always strongly rejected allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the late convicted paedophile.

The former Duke of York has also denied any personal gain from his trade role.

Amanda Roberts, Ms Giuffre's sister-in-law, told Sky News on Friday: "I think initially it's very encouraging."

She continued: "You know, initially it was only we were hearing that it was going to be investigations of conduct, like sharing government information. And to hear that the potential of investigating sexual crimes, that is huge. It is more than what we are seeing here in this country and it actually gives us hope."

She lauded her sister-in-law's courage to raise her voice, adding: "And Virginia paved the way for that. If it wasn't for her courage and her bravery and being persistent in her truth, you know, we wouldn't be here and we are so thankful for the police to really be taking this seriously.

"And it was good news for us today, so I think we're very hopeful."

Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, said this demonstrates a "stark" difference from the authorities in the US.

"It is a stark difference between what's happening here in with Department of Justice and the FBI."

He added that "we really hope this is a step in the right direction, and I encourage the Thames Valley Police - we are cheering you on".

One victim, an unnamed woman in her 20s, is said to have spent a night at Royal Lodge with the disgraced royal.

Allegations had previously been reported, via an attorney in the US, that the woman was taken to Windsor for sexual purposes and then had been taken elsewhere.

The BBC had reported that the alleged victim was sent to Britain by Epstein for a sexual encounter.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025. She became one of the most outspoken Epstein victims, and published an award-winning book detailing her encounters with the late sex offender and his former, girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.