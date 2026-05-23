Ex-Prince Andrew drops new legal bombshell on King Charles

King Charles’s troubles concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are far from over even though he is no longer part of the royal fold not the Buckingham Palace speaks for him.

The monarch has firmly removed his shamed brother from his circle, even though Prince Edward and Princess Anne are keeping tabs on Andrew’s to be aware of his well-being. Meanwhile, Charles is not on any kind of speaking terms with the shamed ex-prince.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father is under investigation by 13 different forces given the evidence that has come forward in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

Andrew no longer enjoys perks of the royals but he is still accommodated at the Sandringham estate with bare minimum security, reportedly funded by Charles himself. Royal sources have revealed that the King is faced with a tough dilemma as he could be forced into a legal drama.

“What puts the King in an impossible position is if there is a pressure on him to assist Andrew financially with legal fees,” a royal source told The i Paper amid speculation that the ex-prince is possible running out of funds.

“If circumstances arose where [Andrew] could not meet his bills then there would be a case for the King to consider helping ensure his brother has access to advice and representation. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to a lawyer.”

It would be a messy situation if the hypothetical circumstance was to occur. It wouldn’t be helpful of the case was brought in the name of the King and at the same time he would be paying for the defence.

“It may not be helpful if the perception was that the monarch was helping to fund the defence in a prosecution being brought in his name,” the source said.

However, royal historian and biographer Andrew Lownie shared that it is a far-fetched thought since Andrew is not without funds. The ex-prince allegedly admitted making shrewd business deals which will afford him a “good lifestyle”.