World Darts Championship hero Charlie Manby makes major career move

Darts sensation Charlie Manby opens up for the first time after announcing a major career move.

Just four months after his dream World Championship debut in December last year, Charlie Manby is quitting his day job to become a full-time darts player.

Manby, 20, has spent years playing world champion Littler, who is also signed to Target, on the youth circuit, with both now having made the step up to become senior professionals.

After getting onto the pro tour via Q-School in January 2026, Manby has now been signed by Target Darts.

The big career move has enabled him to leave bricklaying, which he went back to days after going out of the world champs.

Manby, in an interview with Daily Star, said, “It’s changed a lot. I stopped working, so that’s a big difference.

It’s a completely different lifestyle now. You’re not getting up and grafting for eight hours a day—you’ve got more time.”

Now that Target Darts has his back, Manby is confident he can achieve even more.

He said, “I just want to climb the rankings and give myself a good chance of retaining my Tour Card comfortably—that’s the main aim.”

“I’d like to qualify for some of the majors. If I can win the Development Tour or finish top, that’d be a nice bonus as well.”

Manby added, “It’s great. I think it’s the right move for me and I can’t wait to get fully involved, enjoy the journey and see where it takes me.”