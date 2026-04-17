Dakota Johnson's old clip resurfaces amid influencer drama

As the internet waits (and refreshes… and refreshes again) for Alix Earle to respond to Alex Cooper’s very public callout, an old Dakota Johnson clip is suddenly doing numbers – because, weirdly, she kind of saw this coming.

During a Vanity Fair lie detector test last year, Johnson was shown photos of both women and immediately got confused. Fair – they do share a similar look. But then she started asking questions that now feel… suspiciously accurate.

“They’re both named Alex? And they both do podcasts?” she said, clearly trying to piece it together. Then came the kicker: “Are they friends? Are they enemies? Is there beef?”

At the time, it felt like a throwaway moment. Now? Not so much.

Fast forward to this week, and Cooper is calling Earle out directly on TikTok, accusing her of stirring up “fake drama” and pushing a “fake narrative.” She did not hold back either.

“Hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I’ve got to call you out here… You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself.”

Earle has not dropped a full response yet, but she did slide into the comments with a casual: “Okay on it.” Which, honestly, might be the most ominous three-word reply of the week.

For context, Earle previously left Cooper’s Unwell Network earlier this year, quietly taking her Hot Mess podcast with her. No drama confirmed… until now.

So was Dakota Johnson joking – or low-key psychic? Either way, the timeline just got a lot more interesting.