'Avengers Doomsday' director divides fans over Chris Evans return

Joe Russo has sparked debate among fans with his latest comments about Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.

While many fans are thrilled at the prospect of Robert Downey Jr. and Evans reuniting on screen, others remain divided over the decision.

In a recent interview, the Russo Brothers, along with Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, addressed how Steve Rogers fits into the story of Avengers: Doomsday.

“That was a character that we spent a lot of time with over the years,” Joe Russo said. “It felt to us like the correct way to come back would be to continue the story of that character, to work with Robert again, and to move the story forward.”

He added, “What really excited all of us was that we found a path forward that was integral to the story and truly required both Chris and Robert for it to be told.”

However, many fans interpreted his remarks differently, with some criticizing the decision. “Continue the story of the character, so what was the point of Endgame then?” one user questioned.

Another criticised, “So translation, we wanted to bring back the old guard. This is what the Russos and Marvel are telling everyone.”

A third commented, “So they weren’t excited to continue the multiverse story through characters like Loki, Peter, and the TVA?”

“Wasn’t his story meant to end in Endgame? What was the point of it then?” another fan asked, while one more added sarcastically, “Continue the story of ENDgame?”

Still, not all reactions were negative. One fan supported the decision, writing, “I think that’s what makes the MCU work so well—they care about the characters and where they’re going, not just throwing them in for the sake of it.”

Interestinlgy, the latest trailer for Avengers Doomsday shows Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir once again, appearing with long hair and a beard.