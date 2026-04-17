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Prince Harry dances with sweet princess as Meghan slips away

Prince Harry tntalises Meghan with his moves in her presence

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published April 17, 2026

Prince Harry dances with sweet princess as Meghan slips away
Prince Harry dances with sweet princess as Meghan slips away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never fail to mesmerise fans with their moves together whenever they are on a foreign trip, but their Australian tour seemingly lacked their ususal dancing flair.

However, Harry finally surrendered to a quieter voice within him, the kind that speaks not in words but in longings, seemingly leaving Meghan regreting as she could not respond to Harry's craving.

In the viral clip, the Duke is seen drifting from the Duchess' side, giving in to the light laughter of a four-year-old princess to let the world gush over them.

In the clip, Harry's steps suggest that he follows the same practice with his and Meghan's three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. 

The move also left Meghan in awe. The breathless span of seconds garnered massive likes and hearts from fans, with some recreating the steps on social media.

Meghan's wowing moments were also caught on camera as she was left gushing Harry's steps into an empty air, her smile was obvious, but her eyes telling another story as she's willing to join them.

Undoubtedly, it was not betrayal, nor was it accident. The moment described the true story of two hearts sometimes hearing different music.

Aprt from fiction, the sweet moment happened on the couple's fourth and final day of their Australia visit. Ahead of the moment, the Duchess told the little girl that her husband is "very good at twirling."

Meghan and Harry's four-day trip to the country has included public and private events in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney.

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