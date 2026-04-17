'Street Fighter' trailer drops: Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa go big on classic game

Paramount dropped the much-hyped trailer for Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The game is an adaptation of the classic Japanese video game series, Capcom.

Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are among the buzzing cast in the new Street Fighter reboot.

The remake is the franchise’s two earlier film renditions, released in 1994 and 2009.

The movie follows Centineo, 29, and Andrew Koji depicts fan-favorite video game characters Ken Masters and Ryu, who entered into a global tournament packed with warriors.

The film's initial synopsis reads, “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji, 38) and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and Fury.”

“But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!” the synopsis adds.

Street Fighter is set to hit the theaters on October 16, 2026.

The new Street Fighter is the third installment to feature the video game series for the big screen.

First launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games centered around heated head-on clashes between a range of characters that consists of martial artists.