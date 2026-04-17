 
Geo News

Prince Harry pushes Meghan into spotlight to teach trolls a lesson

Meghan Markle 'laughs off' Sydney wellness retreat backlash with powerful appearance

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published April 17, 2026

Prince Harry pushes Meghan into spotlight to teach trolls a lesson
Prince Harry pushes Meghan into spotlight to teach trolls a lesson

Prince Harry once again set a great example of supporting his husband as he sat in the audience to uplift his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, at an event which caused uproar.

On the last day of their four-day Australia tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured at the InterContinental Coogee Beach.

The former Suits actress was there for the 'Her Best Life' podcast hosted by Gemma O’Neil.

Gemma took to her Instagram handle and released a series of pictures featuring the beaming Meghan in a chic outfit, having a meaningful conversation.

The podcaster penned, "We could not adore you more @meghan! Thank you for your vulnerability, honesty and joy."

But, the most special part of the evening was Harry sitting among the audience admiring her partner.

The photo shared by a fan page proved that the Duke of Sussex was sending a clear message to trolls by participating in the same event, which became the talk of the town earlier.

When news broke that Meghan would attend a luxury all-women retreat in Sydney, many royal experts and fans criticised her due to the high ticket prices.

It is not hidden from anyone that at many phases of life, Prince Harry stood up for Meghan.

Prince Harry pushes Meghan into spotlight to teach trolls a lesson

Whether it's his ongoing privacy case against UK publishers for violating their privacy or speaking about Meghan's mental health due to trolling and media scrutiny, Harry is always there. 

Royal family shares Queen's heartfelt message after devastating loss
Royal family shares Queen's heartfelt message after devastating loss
Meghan Markle celebrates big success with Harry: 'Dream comes true'
Meghan Markle celebrates big success with Harry: 'Dream comes true'
Prince Harry team makes key statement after Palace confirms reunion
Prince Harry team makes key statement after Palace confirms reunion
Andrew receives sad news in fresh blow: Announcement looms
Andrew receives sad news in fresh blow: Announcement looms
Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Harry, Meghan power show
Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Harry, Meghan power show
Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney
Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney
Sarah Ferguson shuts down Andrew home rumours with surprise appearance
Sarah Ferguson shuts down Andrew home rumours with surprise appearance
Meghan takes Harry's hand as couple share soft moment on Sydney arrival video
Meghan takes Harry's hand as couple share soft moment on Sydney arrival