Prince Harry pushes Meghan into spotlight to teach trolls a lesson

Prince Harry once again set a great example of supporting his husband as he sat in the audience to uplift his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, at an event which caused uproar.

On the last day of their four-day Australia tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured at the InterContinental Coogee Beach.

The former Suits actress was there for the 'Her Best Life' podcast hosted by Gemma O’Neil.

Gemma took to her Instagram handle and released a series of pictures featuring the beaming Meghan in a chic outfit, having a meaningful conversation.

The podcaster penned, "We could not adore you more @meghan! Thank you for your vulnerability, honesty and joy."

But, the most special part of the evening was Harry sitting among the audience admiring her partner.

The photo shared by a fan page proved that the Duke of Sussex was sending a clear message to trolls by participating in the same event, which became the talk of the town earlier.

When news broke that Meghan would attend a luxury all-women retreat in Sydney, many royal experts and fans criticised her due to the high ticket prices.

It is not hidden from anyone that at many phases of life, Prince Harry stood up for Meghan.

Whether it's his ongoing privacy case against UK publishers for violating their privacy or speaking about Meghan's mental health due to trolling and media scrutiny, Harry is always there.