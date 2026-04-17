Trump lashes out after court ruling delays White House ballroom project again

A U.S. District Judge in a revised order has blocked the ambitious plan of President Trump's White House ballroom revamp.

District Judge Richard Leon’s latest ruling comes after an appeals court ordered him to explain a previous ruling.

The ruling involved the 90,000-square-foot and $400 million ballroom planned for the site where the East Wing was leveled.

In response to the ruling, President Trump railed against the ruling on Thursday, April 16 by sharing a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

President Trump wrote, “A Trump HATING Judge, for the first time in History, wants Congress to pay Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for a Glorious Ballroom, instead of accepting Donations from Great American Companies and Citizens.”

Trump called out Leon—who was nominated to the bench by Republican George W. Bush— and added, “This Judge, who works for another Judge who was just MANDAMUSED for the unfair and biased way he treats me, should be ashamed of himself!”

Credit: Screenshot via TruthSocial @realDonaldTrump

The Trump administration filed a notice that it will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Leon’s latest ruling.

The U.S. District Judge, in its ruling said that below-ground work on security measures is exempt from his ruling halting all above-ground construction work.

While the federal prosecutors maintained that the project includes key security features to protect against a range of possible threats.

For context, Judge Leon’s latest order came days after a three-member panel from the D.C. appeals court instructed him to reconsider the ruling.