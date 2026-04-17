Oklahoma's Faith Torrez takes NCAA gymnastics all-round title

Oklahoma senior Faith Torrez was not even seen among the front-runners for the NCAA all-around title entering Thursday’s semis.

The fact is Torrz has not even competed in all four events throughout the season but has only performed on the uneven bars and balance beam since February.

But on Thursday night, April 16, Torrez did not just win; she dominated in her 2026 all-around debut in the second season.

Torrez’s triumph ended a dramatic day of gymnastics at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Torrez defeated Olympic and world champions to claim NCAA gymnastics’ highest individual honor with a 39.7875 total score.

Even the result was to some extent a surprise for Torrez.

Torrez, in an interview post-victory ceremony, said, “If you would have (told) me probably two and a half weeks ago that I would be in this position right now doing four (events), like living out my dream right now, I’d probably laugh at you.”

Reflecting on the journey, Torrez added, “I had no intentions of doing this at the beginning of the season, middle of the season, but to be here and have everything kind of just play out as it did was really amazing. I’m really grateful for that.”

Torrez’s performance narrowly beat LSU’s Kailin Chio, helping the defending champion Sooners secure a berth for Saturday’s finals.